It has been proposed that compensation should fall to 90% of each animal’s value in the 2024/2025 financial year, before reducing to 75% thereafter. \ Philip Doyle.

No decision on TB

A decision has not been made within DAERA about proposed cuts to TB compensation, a department spokesperson said. Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir previously said any decision to cut TB compensation would be dependent on DAERA’s budget allocation for 2024-2025.

Last week, a budget for this financial year was agreed by the NI Executive, with DAERA allocated £577m of resource funding and £95m of capital funding. Both funds appear to be down from 2023-2024, when DAERA received £580m and £116m in resource and capital funding respectively. In January, as part of a wider cost-saving exercise across NI departments, a public consultation was published by DAERA which contained proposals to cut TB compensation.

“Officials are currently analysing the responses with a view to providing the minister with a detailed summary of views expressed,” a DAERA spokesperson said.

Price lift at Dutch Dairy auction

There were positive price trends for milk powder and butter at the weekly Dutch Dairy Board auction, where commodities have generally been rising in value since late March.

Butter rose by €20 to €5,870/t and has increased by €260/t over the last month. It is currently running more than €1,200/t above its equivalent price in May 2023.

Skim milk powder increased by €30 to €2,370/t and while it is up €110 since late March, it is relatively unchanged from price levels 12 months ago. Whole milk powder was unchanged at €3,590/t for the third consecutive week and is currently €200/t ahead of prices from last May.

Councillor warns of perfect storm for farmers

Tandragee farmer and member of Armagh City, Bandbridge and Craigavon council, Tim McClelland has warned that farmers are facing a perfect storm due to tight margins, high interest rates and prolonged weather.

Speaking in a meeting of the full council on Monday, McClelland said the financial health of farmers is severely impacted and their mental health is at a low ebb. He proposed that the council write to Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir asking what practical steps DAERA is taking to assist farm families at this difficult time.