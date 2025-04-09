There is an increased risk of wildfire on land which is designated as an environmental site. \ NI Fire and Rescue Service

Wildlife risk with designated sites, says UFU

There is an increased risk of wildfire on land which is designated as an environmental site, the deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has said.

In a statement, John McLenaghan said there are “tight controls” on grazing and land management on designated sites, plus controlled burning is not permitted.

“Heather and scrub are left to grow wild with limited management to control them, and as a result, the land is in ideal condition for wildfires,” he said.

“The restrictions placed on farmers when it comes to designated sites, is quite literally adding fuel to the fire,” McLenaghan added.

The UFU has been critical of a recent report by the Office for Environmental Protection’s which recommended that more land should be designated in NI.

“Considering how designated sites increase fire risks in upland areas during periods of dry weather, having more designated sites would put further natural habits in danger and threaten farmers’ livelihoods as they depend on their land to make a living,” McLenaghan said.

Spring lambs sell to £189 at Ballymena

The show and sale of spring lambs in Ballymena mart on Wednesday produced only modest price premia over current hogget prices.

Top lots, with three in a pen, made from 805p to 845p/kg with the best price per head being 879p/kg for 21.5kg, which made £189.

There was a big run making from 723p to 787p/kg, the latter price for 22.5kg at £177. Within this range, a pen at 25kg made £186 or 744p/kg. Beyond that, prices ranged from 660p to 713p/kg, with a pen at 27.5kg making £186 or 676p/kg.

AgriSearch launch dairy farmer survey

Farm research organisation, AgriSearch would like NI dairy farmers to take part in a major survey being undertaken on the research and innovation needs of the sector. The survey can be found on the AgriSearch website (www.agrisearch.org) and will be open until Monday 5 May. A beef and sheep survey will be done later in the spring.

Batters to lead review of farm profit

The former president of the National Farmers Union (NFU) Minette Batters has been appointed by Defra Secretary of State, Steve Reed to lead a review of farm profitability.

She is to provide short, medium and long term recommendations and propose actions for government and industry.

The review is part of the Labour government’s so-called New Deal for Farmers, with Batters to receive support from a newly formed Profitability Unit within Defra.

She is also to help in the development of a food strategy, farming roadmap and the Land Use Framework.

Her appointment is for a period of six months.