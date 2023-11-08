Sales of veterinary antibiotics in the UK have hit a new record low. \ David Ruffles.

Norbrook recall of batch of Betamox

Norbrook Laboratories have issued a recall notice for a batch of Betamox 150 mg/ml Suspension for Injection.

The bottles are labelled with the batch number 3113-01A and expire in March 2024.

According to the Veterinary Medicines Directorate, the issue relates to “difficulties in re-suspending the product within a reasonable timeframe”.

UK vet medicines sales hit record low

Sales of veterinary antibiotics in the UK have hit a new record low, according to new figures published by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD).

The statistics show that sales of antibiotics for use in food-producing animals fell by 9% last year and are down by 59% since 2014.

“Sales of the highest-priority antibiotics due to their critical importance to human health remain at extremely low levels,” the VMD said.

Orr elected to AHDB cereals council

Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

Orr was one of the two new members appointed to the council, with another five members re-appointed from the previous term.