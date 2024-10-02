Poultry producers in NI are continuing to switch from poultry meat into the egg sector, with the latest figures suggesting there are now close to 9m laying hens in NI.

“In the last six months we have received applications for another 0.5m birds, so you can see how it is still growing,” DAERA chief vet, Brian Dooher told farmers attending a laying hen conference, organised by Parklands Veterinary Group, on Tuesday. As of July 2024, there were 476 registered egg producers in NI, alongside approximately 100 rearer units and 59 approved egg packers. Around 25% of eggs from hens in NI are destined for packers in Britain and over 80% of all layers are in free-range systems.

For those looking to switch into table eggs, they must register their production site with DAERA. Given the numbers coming forward, Dooher encouraged anyone involved to get their application submitted in good time.

He also urged all producers not to forget about disease control.

“Both low pathogen and high pathogen avian influenza have been here. Biosecurity is the key to everything – it is the most effective way to protect your flock,” he said.

US dairy

Dooher was also asked about the recent outbreak of high pathogen avian influenza H5N1 in the US.

Since March 2024, over 200 dairy herds and around 100 poultry flocks have been infected with the disease.

In some dairy herds, cows with severe symptoms have developed secondary infections such as mastitis. However, the pasteurisation process means milk off these farms is still safe to drink. It is thought that transfer of avian influenza between herds is mainly mechanical (due to vehicles and equipment).

“Our fear is around migrating birds – it is something we have on our radar this year. There is a possibility it can come here. Good biosecurity will again be the main driver for controlling it,” said Dooher.