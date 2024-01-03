Beef prices in Northern Ireland were significantly higher during 2023.

Prime cattle prices over 2023 were the highest on record for NI, with U3-grading steers and heifers running more than 40p/kg above 2022 levels.

According to official market reports compiled by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), factory prices for U3 steers averaged 477.4p/kg in 2023, a 42p/kg increase on the 2022 average of 435.4p/kg.

On a 400kg U3 steer carcase, that year-on-year differential is worth an additional £168. When compared to the average price paid in 2021, the differential increases to £329 for a 400kg U3 carcase.

For steers at R3 and O3 conformation, prices averaged 473.8p/kg and 461.8p/kg respectively in 2023, up from 431.5p/kg and 418.7p/kg the previous year.

Heifers

Moving to U3-grading heifers, prices averaged 478.4p/kg during 2023, up 41p/kg on the 2022 average of 437.4p/kg and an 81p/kg increase on 2021.

That makes a U3 360kg heifer processed in 2023 worth an additional £147 when compared to the previous year.

A similar 41p/kg differential exists for heifers at lower conformation with R3-grading heifers averaging 473.7p/kg in 2023 and O3 animals on 461.8p/kg.

Bulls and cows

Young bulls at U3 conformation averaged 466.6p/kg in 2023, up from 424.1p/kg during the previous year and the 386.4p/kg back in 2021.

For cull cows, the annual price differential is less pronounced. For R3 grades, prices averaged 382.1p/kg during 2023, up from 369.2p/kg back in 2022 and the 324.2p/kg recorded in 2021.

