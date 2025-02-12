Official base quotes for U-3 grading cattle are up another 10p/kg this week to an all-time high of 570p/kg.

While factory agents maintain that they are getting sufficient numbers to meet their needs, the reality is that it is a struggle. Farmers report being contacted last weekend and told to bring cattle at the start of the week.

With demand for beef remaining robust and numbers tight, it is forcing on the prices paid.

Prime U-3 grading cattle are now in the mid to high 580s, with the potential for more to come from the market within the next few days.

It is a similar situation in Britain, where prices paid are now in the region of 640p to 650p/kg.

That price gap is helping to pull some NI cattle across to Britain for direct slaughter, with 119 cattle moved in the last week.

To date in 2025, the total shipped stands at 199 head.

However, NI remains 40p to 50p/kg ahead of ROI prices for prime cattle.

Last week, 458 head were imported for direct slaughter, the highest weekly total so far in 2025.

Only 24 head moved in the opposite direction.

Marts

Strong prices are also available for live sellers in fatstock rings in the marts.

Ringside, heavy beef bullocks are making over £3,000/head, with £3,159 paid for 880kg and £3,148 paid for 910kg and £3,103 for 910kg.

Depending on kill-out percentage, these prices are the equivalent of 570p to 600p/kg deadweight.

Cows

Quotes at the plants for cull cows up by 10p this week.

The best quote is at 460p for an O+3 graded animal, with quotes for an R grade 10p higher at 470p/kg.

Reports from farmers suggest well-fleshed suckler types are making 490p to 495p/kg.

Trade in the marts is very strong, with good-quality beef-bred cows selling to 308p/kg for 640kg at £1,971.

The main demand for good-quality cows is from 272p to 300p/kg. And well fleshed Friesian cows are selling from 200p to 254p/kg.

NI sheep: hogget trade steadies around 700p/kg

Quotes for hoggets in the plants are steady this week with a best quote of 700p making a hogget worth £161 at the 23kg limit.

In the marts, trade is slightly stronger in some cases but steady elsewhere.

In Gortin, heavy hoggets sold well with 30kg at £179 and 27kg making £174.50. There was a big run from £154 to £174 a head and from 616p to 643p/kg. Lighter lots at 21.5kg sold to 674p at £145.

In Kilrea, a big sale of 1,300 hoggets were a better trade selling from 665p to 689p/kg, up by 5p for heavier sorts. The best lot at 23.5kg made £162 or 689p/kg, followed by 24.5kg at £167.50, 684p/kg.

In Markethill, 700 head sold from 650p to 717p/kg, little change on last week.

Good quality heavy hoggets sold to 672p/kg for 25kg at £168 with 667p for 24kg at £160. Overweight hoggets made from £165 to £170.

Stores were a strong trade with 740p paid for 19.2kg at £142 and 723p for 19.7kg at £142.50.

The trade in Ballymena was slightly firmer and 21kg made £149 or 710p/kg. Hoggets at 21.5kg made £150 or 698p/kg with 23.5kg at £169 or 719p/kg.

Fat ewes

The trade in fat ewes is holding up well.

In Gortin, the best ewes sold at £240 and £238 while others made from £160 to £196. And in Kilrea, ewes sold to £250 a head.

In Markethill 200 cull ewes sold strongly with well fleshed ewes making from £150 to £256 a head. Plainer ewes sold from £100 to £130.