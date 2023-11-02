A controversial new environmental module will not be added to Red Tractor quality assurance schemes until a review into the governance of the organisation is completed.

Last month, Red Tractor set out plans for a new Greener Farms Commitment module which led to a backlash from farmers across the UK.

The angry response stemmed from a lack of consultation with farmers about the new green module plans, coupled with underlying frustration about existing scheme requirements.

After bowing to pressure from members, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) announced it would undertake a two-stage review into Red Tractor.

The first part will look at the governance of Red Tractor and the second will be a wider review focused on the role of quality assurance in the food supply chain.

On Tuesday, Red Tractor chair Christine Tacon said no new standards or modules will be added to quality assurance schemes until the first NFU review is completed.

“Frustration from farmers […] runs deeper than just our proposals for an environment module. We recognise that and have decided that the NFU’s independent review of Red Tractor governance must come first,” Tacon said.

“The views of our members are very important, and we are sorry that we have been slow to understand them fully,” she added.

The first review of Red Tractor is expected to be complete by the end of January 2024, with the second review to follow afterwards.