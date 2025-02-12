Fewer used pick-ups could be available for sale over the coming years.

There has been sharp rise in sales of double-cab pickups across NI ahead of tax changes due to come into effect from April 2025, according to reports from local dealers.

“With most of the calls that we have had since the autumn, the new tax change is the main thing they have been talking about,” said Castlerock-based dealer Dean Pollock.

The key change for local farmers is double cab pickups will no longer be eligible for 100% capital allowance for tax calculations from April 2025.

Instead, double-cab pickups will be taxed as cars and will therefore only be able to draw down a 6% allowance per annum.

“It effects all types of customers, from someone buying a second hand pickup at £7,000 to a customer buying a brand new one at £45,000,” Pollock said.

Local dealers suggest a long-term impact of the policy change will be that fewer used pickups will be available for sale over the coming years.

“A lot of those pickups that we buy from England that are three or four years old and have 30,000 or 40,000 miles are owned by companies and driven by their employees,” said Jonny Brady from Eakin Bros.

“Those companies will start to buy new cars or electric vehicles for their staff instead. Why would they buy pickups if they aren’t getting a tax incentive?” he said.

The supply of used pickups coming locally from NI is also expected to tighten as the tax changes remove the incentive for the likes of farmers to change their vehicle early.

“For a farmer here, they will not change at three-year-old anymore but will hold off and change at five- or six-year-old. They will get a new tractor or cattle trailer instead if they want to get an allowance for tax,” Brady said.

Single cab pickups are to remain eligible for 100% capital allowances, but local dealers remain unconvinced that the tax change will lead to a big jump in sales going forward.

“Farmers will still need a pickup for their farm and a lot of customers will still want a double cab because they need the back seats for their family,” Brady maintained.