The top payout by DAERA in March 2025 to large beef finishers who opted in to the Beef Carbon Reduction (BCR) scheme in 2024 was £234,975, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

Out of the top 20 payouts, 11 farm businesses received over £100,000. Six of these were greater than £150,000, with two farmers getting over £200,000 in BCR scheme payments.

Unlike area-based schemes which are currently capped at £190,000 and due to reduce to a maximum of £116,000 by 2027, the Department took the decision not to apply an upper limit to BCR payments.

That was for a number of reasons, including that beef finishers tend to give a significant proportion of their £75/hd payment away via higher prices paid for store cattle. There were also concerns that any move to cap payments, would result in some finishers looking to split their businesses, so that they could remain competitive around mart rings.

Ultimately the aim of the BCR scheme is to cut greenhouse gas emissions from beef cattle, by encouraging farmers to slaughter cattle at younger ages.