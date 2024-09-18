Nose flaps allow gradual weaning, as calves are restricted from suckling the cow.

The weaning period is just weeks away for many suckler herds, with February- and March-born calves ready to transition off cows.

Strong April-born calves could also be weaned, mainly those animals with a dam that is light on body condition or suckling heifers in their first lactation.

When it comes to weaning, there is no single method that applies to all farms. Different options have various merits and drawbacks.

The preferred weaning option will be the most practical one based on housing set-up, handling facilities, time and labour.

The key to weaning is not the method used, but rather carrying out the task to a high standard, having calves prepared for the change in diet and minimising stress on animals.

Good management and planning will eliminate most health issues that usually flare up with poor weaning technique.

Ahead of weaning, outlined are some tips to manage calves as they transition off the cow.

1. What problems occurred in previous years when weaning?

Every farmer has had some issues with pneumonia after weaning. Some factors will be outside the farmer’s control, but many can be addressed.

Think back to previous years. When did issues arise and were they always respiratory problems? Also, were all calves affected or was it limited to specific groups in certain sheds?

Are the problems caused by poor airflow in sheds and is it possible to make a few alterations to increase ventilation?

If you are struggling to recall issues, look back through the herd’s medicine book or vet statement to see what animals were treated and how much was spent on remedial medicines.

Use this information to plan ahead for the upcoming weaning period, taking steps to tailor management in the run up to and post weaning.

2. Worming and vaccinating calves

Calves that are free of internal parasites like lungworm are better equipped to handle the stress of weaning.

For effective parasite control, calves should be wormed three to four weeks ahead of the target weaning period. That gives time for calves to shed dead parasites.

Never worm calves on the same day you house them. Similarly, do not worm calves on the same day they are weaned. Just because it can save time and cuts down on handling; it is a recipe for disaster.

Vaccinating against respiratory disease is also good practice. However, vaccines are not a substitute for poor management.

Calves that are poorly handled when weaning will experience high levels of stress and often develop pneumonia, regardless of being vaccinated or not.

But when combined with effective worm control and good management, vaccines can greatly reduce respiratory problems before and after weaning.

3. Do not wean all calves on the one day

Do not wean all calves on the same day. If there is an outbreak of pneumonia, that will put all animals at risk at the same time.

While it is more time consuming, weaning calves in two or three groups is better from an animal health and herd management perspective. Smaller groups mean there are fewer animals to monitor for signs of respiratory diseases when weaned.

If there is an issue, fewer calves will need treatment. Non-weaned animals are more than likely unaffected and all being well, still gaining weight.

4. Do not wean and house on the same day

Avoid weaning calves on the same day that cattle are housed for winter. The sudden change in diet and environment places huge stress on calves, even when they are still on the cow.

It is better to delay weaning for a week after housing to let calves settle, then start the process.

Sheds on some farms many not be set up for delaying weaning after housing. If that is the case, consider weaning a bit earlier than normal in autumn, while ground is holding up.

That way, cows can be housed and calves returned to a well-fenced field for a few days until they settle after weaning. Once settled, calves can then be housed.

5. Have calves eating meal before weaning

Creep feeding calves for four to six weeks before weaning eases the transition off the cow and the change in diet.

That way, when meal is offered post-weaning, it limits the ‘stand still’ period in the days after the calf comes off the cow.

Five methods for weaning calves this autumn – pros and cons of the most commonly used options

1. Taking cows away from the grazing group

Slipping cows away from a grazing group, and housed to dry off, means calves are weaned gradually and outside in fresh air.

It works by housing three or four cows every couple of days, or maybe twice weekly. Meanwhile, calves continue grazing in the field they are used to and in the same social group.

As there are still some cows in the grazing group, this helps keep weanlings settled and reduces stress on young stock.

However, it relies heavily on having cows grazing close to the yard or handlings pen on out-farms. Also, it can be time-consuming to gather cows twice weekly.

2. Restricting suckling by creep grazing calves

Creep grazing calves in front of cows is not for everyone. But on farms with good fencing, it offers multiple benefits, such as breaking the cow and calf bond. That makes it easier to wean calves.

Start by setting up a temporary electric fence in one corner of a field to make a small creep area for calves. Starting with a small area makes it easier for calves to get back to cows.

Raise the wire on one side, where it attaches to the boundary fence. That should entice calves to creep under and ahead of cows.

When calves are used to creeping forward, increase the grazing area ahead of cows. Add a second, lower strand of electric wire to the temporary fence to restrict the calves’ access to cows. Calves should be restricted during the day, but allowed to suck in the evening. Ideally, give calves access to a secure laneway with a creep feeder, or the next paddock to restrict suckling.

3. Using nose flaps

Another method to restrict calves from sucking is the use of plastic nose flaps. Again, this method allows calves to be weaned outside and as they stay with the cow, there is less stress.

When the flap is inserted in the calf’s nose, it prevents sucking the cow. However, calves can still graze and eat concentrates unrestricted. Nose flaps should be fitted one to two weeks before target weaning date. During this time, keep cows on low grass covers and low-quality grass to avoid mastitis and start animals drying off.

4. Weaning in the shed

From a time management and practical point of view, many farmers prefer weaning indoors, as it cuts down on handling cattle.

It is also easier to use handling pens and the crush race to separate animals in a safe working environment.

As already outlined, hold off on weaning for at least one week post-housing, to allow calves settle indoors. Weaning in the shed can also be gradual, to reduce stress on young cattle. Lock calves in creep areas, only giving access to the suck the cow for one hour in the morning and again at night.

During this time, feed cows low-quality forage to reduce milk yield and start animals drying off. After three to four days, restrict sucking to once daily. At the end of the week, fully wean calves.

5. Abrupt weaning

The final option is abrupt weaning, with calves taken off the cow in one go. While it may be quicker and less labour intensive, it is the most stressful on calves.

More often than not, it is this method that leads to respiratory problems post weaning. Therefore, time initially saved by abrupt weaning is lost in treating sick calves after weaning.

If you are planning to wean calves with this method, allow calves to settle in the shed first. Also, penning cows beside calves for a short period after weaning can reduce stress.

In short

Treat calves for internal parasites and vaccinate against respiratory diseases before weaning.

Offer meal four to six pre-weaning.

Avoid weaning and housing calves on the same day.

Weaning in small batches makes it easier to monitor animals for problems.

Keep stress to a minimum.

Read more

Time for scanning in spring calving herds