The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has said the final switchover date from ‘UK’ to ‘XI’ prefix tags planned for January 2025, does not give farmers enough time to use up existing stocks.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy has pointed out that farmers who run spring-calving herds cannot simply change calving dates to suit DAERA’s tag transition.

“DAERA must allow a longer period to enable farmers to use up existing tags, otherwise it will be a significant financial loss for their farm businesses. There has been an ongoing distinct lack of engagement with farmers on this matter and DAERA must re-think their January deadline urgently,” said Cuddy.