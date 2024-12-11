Irvine said securing a meeting with Rachel Reeves was key for “laying out our case”. \ McAuley Multimedia.

The president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) remains hopeful that changes will be made to the Labour government’s plans for inheritance tax.

Speaking to MPs in Westminster on Tuesday, William Irvine said the UFU and other UK farming unions were still actively lobbying senior politicians on the matter.

The comments followed a meeting between the UFU and Environment Secretary Steve Reed on Monday, where Reed committed to setting up a meeting with Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Making a case

Irvine said securing a meeting with Reeves was key for “laying out our case” about the impact of the planned changes to APR.

“We are not out demanding screeching U turns. We need a workable solution,” he told MPs on the NI Affairs Committee.

With UK government ministers publicly giving advice on how farmers can avoid inheritance tax, it could indicate the government has now realised their reform is heavy handed.

Optimistic

“I am always the eternal optimist. The government have shown every indication of digging in on this issue, but it is still all to play for. We are still at our work,” Irvine said.