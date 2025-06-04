A restricted zone for bluetongue virus will be extended to cover all of England from 1 July, allowing the movement of livestock across the country without a bluetongue licence or test being required.

Speaking at an online event organised by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), Caroline Povey from DEFRA said the decision to extend the zone follows consultation between industry and scientists.

She explained that the area of England where disease has been found is now too large for movement restrictions to remain an effective and proportionate way of controlling the disease.

Farmers in England are being strongly encouraged to discuss vaccination usage with their veterinary practitioners now that effective vaccines are available in reducing the spread of the disease. A similar approach has been taken throughout the EU.

Scotland approved the use of bluetongue vaccination in livestock from 30 April 2025. According to Jim Jack from the Scottish Government, up to 10,500 sheep and 1,514 cattle have been vaccinated to date (27 May), mainly in the Scottish border regions.

High incidence

In England, there are various reports of high incidences of cattle abortions and calf abnormalities throughout the spring of 2025, due to the circulation of Bluetongue Virus Serotype 3 (BTV-3) since last autumn.

National Beef Association CEO Neil Shand provided information on a case study in Suffolk involving a 97 suckler cow unit.

In October 2024, a total of 19 empty cows were identified at scanning. Some early abortions occurred and during the main calving window this farm experienced dead calves and non-viable calves with significant neurological problems.

At the end of the calving season there were only 48 viable calves.

Scotland and Wales

With England allowing free movement from 1 July, it increases the risk of BTV-3 spread to Scotland and Wales. Details of bluetongue policies in both countries are to be made public by the 12 June at the latest.