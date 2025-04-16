Bangor-based Flux Enviro Ltd sells water pumping systems which use solar power and that are needed in situations where mains power is not available.

Last Thursday, the firm demonstrated a system on the farm of Patrick and Barry McNulty at Legananny, in the shadow of Slieve Croob in Co Down.

The farm has a small stream running through the land which flows all year round and forms part of the Carrigs catchment area which is overseen by the Rivers Trust and their agricultural adviser Laura Hopkins.

The stream on the farm is a source of water for grazing cattle during the summer. However, cattle entering the stream for a drink can cause direct pollution and can damage the bank of the stream, pushing soil into the flowing water.

To avoid such issues, a solar-powered water pump can lift water from the stream and push the water into drinking troughs allowing the system and the stream to be fenced off to protect it from the cattle.

The system demonstrated at the McNulty farm costs around £1,600 and reduces the cost of mains water and avoids the cost of electricity. Systems may be eligible for grant support under DAERA’s Sustainable Catchments Programme.

To be eligible to make an application, the farmer must have a visit from Laura Hopkins who develops and agrees a farm plan for the proposed work.

Solar panel

The system demonstrated at the McNulty farm had a solar panel rated at 400 watts DC with a controller unit. This is connected to the motor and pump unit in the stream.

The pump has protection against sediment and can work in as little as 12in (30cm) of water and will turn off if the water level drops, so has protection against running dry.

The system pushes water through a 25mm pipe to troughs or to a cube or tank even if at height. The system can be controlled remotely on a mobile phone via an app.