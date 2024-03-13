The Irish Charolais Cattle Society (ICCS) is set to return for the second of its spring sales this Saturday,16 March, when all roads will lead to Elphin Mart in Co Roscommon for the highly anticipated Spring Premier show and sale.

With 75 bulls and 20 heifers catalogued for sale, this weekend’s premier is promised to be a good one.

Judging is set to kick off at 9.30am followed by the sale at 12.30pm. The ICCS are offering €300 back to the purchasers of the first 20 bulls and the first 10 heifers to sell for over €4,000 in the ring at the sale.

All bulls entered for the sale are fertility tested and bulls sold within the Republic of Ireland are fertility insured.

All cattle are export-tested and will be eligible for export to Northern Ireland on the day, however, all potential customers must be registered on TRACES as a Bovine Establishment and Importer before Saturday’s sale.

The Society will also pay €100 towards transport costs to Northern Ireland or transport can be arranged.

Free transport can also be arranged to mainland UK, following the quarantine period after the sale. Online bidding will be available on the day via MartBids.ie