Judge Murt Ryan and Niall McNally with senior champion Derryolam Ted ET at the ICCS February show and sale in Tullamore. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society (ICCS) made its return to GVM Mart Tullamore for its annual February show and sale of bulls on Saturday 24 February.

One-hundred-and-nine bulls were catalogued for the day's event, with many double-entered for this sale and the society’s premier sale on Saturday 16 March.

As a result, there were 68 bulls presented for sale on the day, with well over half going on to secure their place in herds in every corner of the country.

With the quality higher than ever before for the February sale, judge Murt Ryan and junior judge Sophie Cassidy had a number of tough calls to make in the show ring ahead of the sale.

'Wonder day'

For Matt Ryan of the Kilvilcorris herd in Thurles, Co Tipperary, it was a wonder day when he took home two red rosettes and a second place in the classes.

Stepping forward into the junior championship later that morning, Matt’s October 2022-born bull Kilvilcorris Travis claimed the championship sash.

Sired by Pirate out of a Blelack Digger dam going back to Donally New (CF52), Meillard RJ, Invincible and Balthayock Adonis, this young bull had it all going for him.

Standing with five stars on replacement and five stars on terminal and with an easy calving figure of just 2.6%, auctioneer Tom Cox dropped the hammer at €6,000 to a suckler farmer in Co Clare.

The Kilvilcorris herd rose to the top once again with their first-prizewinner Kilvilcorris Tyler 2, when the hammer fell once again at the sale-topping figure of €6,000.

The December 2022-born bull was sired by Bunratty Mike Tyson and was bred from a Prime Roberto dam and boasted three stars on replacement and five stars on terminal and was also well below the breed average for calving difficulty at just 3.2%. He sold to a farmer in Co Mayo.

To read the full report from Saturday's sale, make sure to pick up your copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal.

In pictures

Gerry Lynch from Tulla, Co Clare, with the reserve senior champion Knockmoyle Thunder. / Shanon Kinahan

PJ and Matt Ryan with junior judge Sophie Cassidy with junior champion Kilvilcorris Travis that sold for €6,000 at the ICCS February show and sale in Tullamore. \ Shanon Kinahan