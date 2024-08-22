Winners of the 2024 Diageo Baileys champion cow competition were Padraic and Brendan Greenan with Greenlea MG Rhapsody EX96 at Virginia Show, with Tirlàn chair John Murphy; Minister Heather Humphreys TD; and Diageo's Robert Murphy.

Despite the relentless rain, spectators came out in droves to witness the prestigious Diageo Baileys dairy cow championship at Virginia Show on Wednesday.

Winning or even doing well in ‘The Baileys’ is a great accolade for any Holstein Friesian breeder to achieve. As always, the competition was immense.

This year’s classes were judged by Markus Mock from Germany, the first time an overseas breeder judged the competition.

Markus runs a family farm of 135 Holsteins, 100 of which are classified as excellent, and has produced three national champions in Germany.

A massive round of applause erupted around the ring as Greenlea MG Rhapsody EX 96, a nine-year-old Holstein Friesian cow owned by brothers Padraic and Brendan Greenan from Co Monaghan, was tapped forward as the 2024 Diageo Baileys Irish champion dairy cow.

The owners were presented with a cheque for €3,000 and the Virginia Milk Products Cup by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD, alongside competition co-sponsors Diageo Ireland and its cream supplier Tirlán.

This exceptional cow also won the best protein award and was the best exhibitor-bred cow.

Reserve champion winners in the 2024 Diageo Baileys champion cow competition were Jane and Andrew Whittaker, and Izzy and Gary Jones, co-owners of Knowlesmere Jones Unix Victoire VG, with Tirlàn vice-chair Tom Phelan; Diageo's Maighread McMahon; and Minister Heather Humphreys TD.

Knowlesmere Jones Unix Victoria VG, co-owned by Gary and Izzy Jones from Co Wexford and Andrew and Jane Whittaker in England, was declared reserve champion.

Honourable mention went to Hallow Octain Twizzle, owned by Philip and Linda Jones from Co Wexford.

Other prizes

Other prizes were awarded in specialist categories.

These included best heifer in milk, which was won by Slatabogie Lambda Gold from Co Derry, owned by Alan and Leanne Paul.

Best EBI award went to Desmond Radio Rozelle from Co Limerick, owned by Martin O’Sullivan.

In the junior cow section, the overall award went to Hallow Denver Twizzle VG89, owned by Philip and Linda Jones from Co Wicklow.

For a full report from the competition, pick up a copy of next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.