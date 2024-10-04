Finance Minister Jack Chambers (left) and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe ahead of a press conference for the 2025 budget.

There was mainly good news for all farmers in the announcements by Minister for Finance Jack Chambers and Minister Charlie McConalogue on Tuesday.

However there are some unanswered questions on farm inheritance taxes that need to be clarified.

The Irish Farmers Journal has analysed the big changes and their implications in print and online, but the team gathered for a special one-off podcast to tease out the background to the budget, and speculate on the Government’s election intentions.

Listen as deputy editor Caitríona Morrissey, scheme editor Darren Carthy, news editor Amy Forde, political correspondent Pat O’Toole and agribusiness editor Lorcan Roche Kelly debate the issues.