Lecturing, pedigree sheep farming and completing your PhD are busy individual tasks - throw the whole lot together and you get what Letterkenny man Dwayne Shiels balances in his day-to-day life.

We chat to Dwayne in the Young Stock Podcast about how he got started in the ag industry, growing up breeding Milfords with his grandfather, the tough decision to move to Dublin to study ag in UCD, to completing a PhD and turning lecturer himself in ATU Letterkenny.

Dwayne talks about the breeding programme on the farm and some of the breeds that have been added in recent years, as well as giving some tips to those wishing to start out their own pedigree flock.

Listen here: