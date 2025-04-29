The poultry biosecurity regulations introduced on 6 December 2024 will continue to remain in force. \ Lorraine O’Sullivan

The compulsory housing order for poultry and captive birds will be lifted from 10 May 2025.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has urged that farmers remain cautious about the risk of bird flu, as he announced that the measures introduced in February would be lifted.

However, the poultry biosecurity regulations introduced on 6 December 2024 will continue to remain in force.

Minister Heydon acknowledged the co-operation from the Irish poultry industry in recent months to reduce the chances of an outbreak, which could have had such serious consequences.

“The risk of avian influenza to our poultry is no longer as high as it had been in recent months, so it is now appropriate to lift the housing order and prohibition on the assembly of live birds,” he said.

“It is important to note that avian influenza is still a risk and will remain a threat to Irish poultry for the foreseeable future.”

Biosecurity

Members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any episodes of sick or dead wild birds to their regional veterinary office.

In this event, people can also contact the national disease emergency hotline on 01-492 8026 or use the Department’s avian check app.

“Biosecurity is the single most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry or between poultry flocks and must be practised year-round,” added Minister Heydon.

