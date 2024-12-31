The 96ac residential farm at Frenchill, Castlebar, is for sale by private treaty.

An extensive farm consisting of circa 96.5ac near Castlebar, Co Mayo, is on the market.

For sale by private treaty, the land at Frenchill, Castlebar, is all in one block.

A good proportion of it is good land and is in grass, while a portion on the eastern side of the farm is a combination of scrub woodland and old grassland. The western side is primarily good ground.

There is an old two-storey house located near the interior of the property and it is over 300m from the public road.

There is a ruin of an old two-storey house near the centre of the property.

It is accessed via a gravel laneway with a gate at the road. The house appears well sealed and an extension was added to the ground floor of it.

It hasn’t been lived in for many years, but it’s in good order externally and with the likes of the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant available could be turned into a decent residence.

The land is a mix of excellent grass land and some areas of scrub and rougher grazing.

Stone walls form a sheep holding enclosure and a there is a yard close to the house. Within it there are some small outbuildings. About 20m in length, about half of it is an older block-built structure, while the rest is steel and is more modern.

The house and some old farm buildings are accessed via a laneway over 350m from the public road..

A little over 4km from the centre of Castlebar, there is well in excess of 500m of frontage on to the Castlebar to Belcarra road.

Auctioneer Brian Moran said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial holding and is without doubt one of the finest blocks of land to come to the market in this area in recent years. They have good road frontage and most of it is excellent land.”

Offers in the region of €700,000 will be considered for this substantial Co Mayo property.