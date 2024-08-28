As Ireland’s rooftop solar rollout continues, it is becoming increasingly apparent that there are major problems with the electricity grid, which are directly impacting farmers.

The grants are in place, the financing is available, the supply chain is established; all conditions are right for installing as much solar capacity on rooftops as possible. Indeed, many in Ireland advocate for a rooftop-first policy instead of the development of commercial solar farms on farmland.

However, there is a major problem that many farmers are encountering: the capacity of the electricity grid to take the electricity generated from solar panels.

After deciding on the size of the system they wish to install, farmers typically apply for an NC6 (up to 17 kVA on single-phase), NC7 (up to 50 kVA on three-phase) or NC8 (up to 200 kVA) grid connection from ESB Networks. For NC7 and NC8 applications, farmers cannot proceed with the installation until they receive confirmation from ESB Networks after submitting the application and paying the required fee.

However, it is becoming increasingly common for farmers to be told by ESB Networks that they can only secure a grid connection agreement for a system that is a fraction of the size they initially planned to install. In some cases, they can pay to upgrade the grid to accommodate the system; however, for many farmers this isn’t feasible.

The Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) pointed to recent examples of two microgenerators in opposite parts of the country who applied for grid export connections for a 100kW solar PV system and were offered 11kW due to poor grid infrastructure. While farmers may be eager to install panels on their roofs, the electricity grid is letting them down.

A growing problem

This problem isn’t just for solar panels, and it’s not just for farmers; this is a nationwide problem that is set to persist for years to come. The grid faces challenges for both electricity generators and users, which will intensify as the electrification of heat, transport and industry, along with renewable energy integration, increases over the next decade.

By 2030, up to 1m electric vehicles and 680,000 heat pumps will need to connect to the distribution network, while electricity supply will come from 80% renewables. The distribution network, owned and operated by ESB Networks, refers to the infrastructure which supplies power directly to homes, farms and businesses.

Network design

The electricity network is a vast complex of 157,000km of overhead cables, 26,000km of underground cables and over 800 high-voltage substations, which brings power to 2.4m customers.

Until recently, the network was designed to transport power from a handful of major fossil fuel and renewable power generators to millions of customers. This was a top-down approach and extensive management was not required to analyse predictable electricity flows.

Now the network is essentially being redesigned to create a dynamic system that can export electricity from thousands of decentralised, small-scale generators, as well as hundreds of large, renewable electricity generators. This is making the system harder to manage. Furthermore, the physical cables and transformers supplying rural Ireland may not be capable of handling the power generated by the solar PV system, which explains why connection offers are often smaller than required.

The network wasn’t designed for this and will require decades of upgrades and development. However, ESB Networks has a plan in place to achieve this. It aims to have its network “net-zero-ready” by 2040, through a significant upgrade plan.

Development

Under the Net Zero Strategy, ESB Networks is to invest more than €1bn a year up to 2030, in a bid to gear the network up for net zero. It plans to develop renewable hubs and build network reinforcements so that increased wind, solar and batteries can connect to the grid.

ESB Networks will facilitate the connection of approximately 22GW of renewable generation by 2030. In line with the Climate Action Plan, there should be 9GW of onshore wind, at least 5GW of offshore wind and 8GW of solar connected to the electricity system by 2030. The 8GW solar target includes both solar farms and rooftop solar systems.

The semi-state plans to introduce a ‘Build Once for 2040’ concept, that will ensure the distribution network is designed and developed to meet the anticipated needs by 2040. Major investments in network infrastructure at all voltage levels, such as overhead lines, cables, transformers and substations are planned.

ESB Networks' 2030 plan.

Industry calls

However, it’s questionable if the ESB Networks’ plan goes far enough for rooftop systems. The scale of the problem is widely recognised and is reflected in a number of prebudget submissions.

In its submission, the MREF said it is unacceptable that, after deciding to invest in renewable technology, a business or farm is told there is no or limited grid access available. They called on the Government to ensure that a grid application must be processed by ESB Networks within a two-month timeframe from the date of initial application. They said if a business or farm is refused the grid connection requested, they should be immediately offered a grid upgrade option, with 70% of the costs covered by the network operator.

The IFA also called for investment into the national electricity network, to ensure the national grid is fit for purpose. It said that grid upgrades should be fully funded and implemented when and where needed.

In short

The electricity network is being redesigned.

Limitations in grid capacity are limiting the size of solar PV systems farmers can install.

ESB Networks will invest €10bn in grid upgrades by 2030.

The industry has called on the Government to ramp up spending on the grid in prebudget submissions.