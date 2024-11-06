The memorandum of understanding is the first of its kind between the semi-State operator Gas Networks Ireland and a private anaerobic digestion developer.

Nephin Renewable Gas, the company that aims to become Ireland’s largest anaerobic digestion developer, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the country’s grid operator, Gas Networks Ireland.

The new MoU outlines the collaborative engagement that will take place between Gas Networks Ireland and Nephin Renewable Gas to efficiently connect Nephin’s biomethane plants to the gas network.

Gas Networks Ireland will support Nephin Renewable Gas by providing connections to the gas network, enabling the direct injection of biomethane into the gas grid.

So far, Nephin Renewable Gas has two planning applications submitted for large-scale anaerobic digestion plants in Mayo and Waterford, with potentially three more applications due to be submitted by the end of the year.

Nephin Renewable Gas's proposed project in Mayo.

The company aims to develop upwards of 20 AD plants.

The MoU is the first of its kind between the semi-State operator Gas Networks Ireland and a private AD developer.

Off grid

The MoU also commits both parties to explore further engagement on how Nephin Renewable Gas can access the centralised grid injection facility, which Gas Networks Ireland commenced construction on with Tánaiste Micheál Martin in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, last week and other locations nationwide.

These facilities will allow biomethane producers, even those not located near the gas network, to inject their biomethane into the network at centralised points.

Gas Networks Ireland will also collaborate with Nephin Renewable Gas to standardise, where possible, the design and safety requirements for grid access.

Furthermore, Gas Networks Ireland will ensure adequate resourcing of relevant teams to expedite the delivery of these grid connection projects.