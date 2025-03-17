It will be the biggest wind farm in Donegal.

Coillte and the ESB’s joint venture, FuturEnergy Ireland, has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála.

The Glenard wind farm will consist of 15 turbines, each with a total tip height of between 162 metres and 173 metres.

The planning board granted permission, despite rejecting its own inspector’s findings that the project would be a significant risk to the environment.

The wind farm, purported to cost in the region of €100m, will power 56,000 homes annually and deliver a community benefit fund in the region of 8.8m