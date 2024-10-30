Two public meetings have been organised and 100 people have signed a petition calling on Meath County Council to reconsider the location of the proposed solar farms.

A Meath county councillor has criticised the latest planning application for solar farms in the south and east of the county.

Cllr Caroline O'Reilly said that this now makes up seven planned solar farms for the area, which covers 575 acres.

She said that these developments could have “devastating” effects on the area's natural habitats that support birds of prey, deer and badger sets.

"Nobody is disputing that there is a necessity for renewable energy,” Cllr O’Reilly said.

"I can guarantee you that the vast majority of people would be alarmed if they saw such intensive and dense development of solar farms in their locality.

"The total amount of acres for solar farms in this area will reach 1,421 acres if fully realised. This is all on quality agricultural land.”

Petition

Two public meetings have been organised and 100 people have signed a petition calling on Meath County Council to reconsider the location of the proposed solar farms.

"From speaking to local residents, it is clear that they feel defeated already. They feel that the amount of money at stake has outweighed the environmental impact on the area,” Cllr O’Reilly added.

"I fear if all of these solar farms are realised we will look back on this in future with regret. Our surrounding natural habitats for our wildlife should be cherished.

"While I accept the importance of renewable energy, as does the entire community, it cannot come at the expense of natural beauty, well-being and agricultural productivity. What I am calling for is a more sustainable solution that realises our community's valid concerns."