Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
New pesticide course for advisors
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

New pesticide course for advisors

By on
A new course has been designed for those involved in giving pesticide advice to grassland farmers.
A new course has been designed for those involved in giving pesticide advice to grassland farmers.

A new pesticides course from Teagasc is to focus specifically on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and the use of pesticides in grassland situations, to minimise environmental impact and promote sustainable grassland management practices.

Teagasc, in association with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, have launched the new course for advisors.

Two courses will be run next year with start dates in mid-April and early June. Further details will be available shortly on the Teagasc website.

Under the provisions of the Sustainable Use Directive (SUD), there is a requirement for all advisors who deliver pesticide advice to farmers to be appropriately trained and registered with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

All farm advisors receive basic crop production training as part of their primary degree but, in completing this new course, their existing knowledge will be complemented with further specific IPM and pesticide training, in addition to on-the-job mentoring.

More training

More comprehensive training is available for aspiring general pesticide advisors (PA), by way of the UCD /Teagasc Professional Diploma in Integrated Pest Management and Sustainable Use of Pesticides, but this targets the broad range of tillage, horticultural and grassland crops.

This grassland course is offered to students as a blended learning experience where a proportion of the course is delivered online.

Additionally, there are two days of face-to-face lectures and hands-on experience with experts where different grassland situations at different locations are visited.

Sheila Macken, from the Department of Agriculture Pesticide Control Division said: “The course now offers industry advisors and independent advisors an opportunity to access the latest information on grassland weed control, focusing on the IPM aspects of grassland management, while offering them the facility to study at a place which suits them.

“The feed-back from the pilot course which was run earlier this year has been very positive.

“Participants felt that the teaching methods enabled them to assess their progress through the year and the practical elements focused on real situations”.

Reliance on pesticides

Michael Hennessy, Head of Crops KT, Teagasc, co-ordinated the development of the course with the help of grassland and course development specialists.

“Focusing on the IPM aspects of grassland management in this course demonstrates to participants that there are many ways by which weeds and pests can be controlled rather than total reliance on pesticides,” he said.

“The use of pesticides must be considered carefully from an environmental point of view and where the use can be minimised, it should be minimised,” he added.”

Read more

Plant protection products and use in minor crops

MEPs reject proposed pesticide rules on endocrine disruptors

More in News
My Farming Week: Graham Sweeney, Mills of Louth, Co Louth
News
My Farming Week: Graham Sweeney, Mills of Louth, Co Louth
By Patrick Donohoe on 13 November 2017
Minister Creed on second leg of trade mission in Asia
News
Minister Creed on second leg of trade mission in Asia
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 15 November 2017
Member
In pictures: Tokyo Central Meat Market
News
In pictures: Tokyo Central Meat Market
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 15 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Farming fun for Science Week: find an event near you
News
Farming fun for Science Week: find an event near you
By Thomas Hubert on 13 November 2017
Member
UK to back total ban on neonic pesticides
News
UK to back total ban on neonic pesticides
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 09 November 2017
Member
Plant protection products and use in minor crops
Protection
Plant protection products and use in minor crops
By Andy Doyle on 06 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad