The disdain of some of the farm organisations towards dairy beef was clearly evident at last week’s launch of the new dairy beef action plan.

Three representatives of ICSA spoke critically of dairy beef at the launch of the plan, while the IFA said there was too much risk involved, with no guarantee of a margin for the beef farmer.

I’d love to know what sector of Irish farming is guaranteed a margin. For example, are suckler beef farmers guaranteed one?

Even the minister went out of his way to make sure he wasn’t forgetting suckler farmers by referencing SCEP in almost every sentence.

All calves do matter, not just suckler calves and not just dairy calves. The new commercial beef value (CBV) index will make it easier for beef farmers to differentiate the good calves from the bad calves.