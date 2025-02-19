I wouldn’t have much time for watching TV these evenings, but one programme that caught my eye in the last couple of weeks was Brain Doctors: Inside Neurosurgery on Virgin Media One.

It’s set in Beaumont Hospital and follows Ireland’s top neurosurgeons, one of who is Catherine Moran from a farm in Glasson, Co Westmeath.

Ireland’s first female neurosurgeon, her father is Jack Moran who ran Midland Farm Feeds for over 20 years and was also involved in Athlone Agricultural Show.

I’m yet to see a farm in it, but it’s a good watch all the same.