The Dealer is wondering who is going to be the new chair of the Water Quality Working Group. Up until now, the group was chaired by Department of Agriculture officials.

I sense that it won’t be a farmer or an environmentalist, but probably a retired secretary general. Aidan O’Driscoll got a few plum jobs when he left. With Brendan Gleeson on the way out of Ag House, will this be his first chair role?

Or what about Seán Brady or Gerry Boyle?