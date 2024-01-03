The Dealer has often felt the January blues at this time of year, with Christmas over and plenty of calving prep ahead.
However, not enough to be tempted to try a new wellness trend he has heard of.
Cow hugging, a practice from the Netherlands that is gaining popularity around the world, is exactly what it says on the tin; people pay to cuddle cows.
It may seem rudimental to farm folk, but who knows, mid-way through the spring I could be tempted to give it a try with my own stock.
