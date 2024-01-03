Cow hugging is a practice from the Netherlands that is gaining popularity around the world.

The Dealer has often felt the January blues at this time of year, with Christmas over and plenty of calving prep ahead.

However, not enough to be tempted to try a new wellness trend he has heard of.

Cow hugging, a practice from the Netherlands that is gaining popularity around the world, is exactly what it says on the tin; people pay to cuddle cows.

It may seem rudimental to farm folk, but who knows, mid-way through the spring I could be tempted to give it a try with my own stock.