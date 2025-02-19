I hope Irish luck is still on his side when it comes to talking about Trump’s tariffs.

I heard that Minister of Agriculture Martin Heydon has been designated to mind the fort in Ireland as ministers travel to the USA and other exotic locations for St Patrick’s Day.

Instead, Heydon will lead a major agri-food focused trade mission to America in April.

He told tillage farmers at the Irish Grain Growers Group AGM that he wants to make sure that he speaks with agriculture officials in Washington DC about important Irish exports, which wouldn’t be possible on St Patrick’s week.

