Michael Healy Rae TD speaking to farmers at the Farmers Journal Suckler Roadshow at Gortatlea Mart , Co Kerry. \ Eamon Ward

The Department’s text machine is a useful tool. It heralds good news when payments have been made.

Lately it has been asking me to consider using bulls more resistant to TB.

I have gotten plenty of reminders over the years from it about BISS clinics, farm walks, nitrates, ACRES, SCEP, GLAS, soil sampling, closing dates and deadlines for this, that and the other.

I’ve even been asked to report on badger activity on the farm.

The pair of texts I received on Wednesday morning were a first though - a link to hear Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae discuss his experience of forestry was offered.

I looked back to my old texts from the last five years and never before was I sent a minister’s viewpoint.

I wonder will I be sent more first-hand ministerial experiences in future?