Bucket loads of oats have been shipped to Paris for the Olympics.

Apparently bucketloads of oats have been specially shipped to Paris for the Olympics. And it’s not for nose bags for our four-legged friends on the equine team.

Instead, it has been shipped out to make hearty bowls of porridge to feed our team of athletes as they compete at the prestigious games.

Croissants just won’t cut it for the Irish out there.

I have to wonder was it Irish oats that helped fuel Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry to win their gold and bronze medals in the pool this week?

Wouldn’t that be a secret ingredient indeed.