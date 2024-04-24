With all the cash burned on extra fodder, The Dealer got thinking that a nixer with the regulator could help keep the books balanced. \ Ramona Farrelly

The Agri-Food Regulator’s office has put out a tender for a data protection officer, who will keep its data processing in line with GDPR (that’s General Data Protection Regulation to you and me).

With all the cash burned on extra fodder, The Dealer got thinking that a nixer with the regulator could help keep the books balanced after a difficult spring.

But perhaps The Dealer will have to pass on this one.

The regulator’s deepest, darkest data on unscrupulous retailers, beef barons and the fat cats of dairy processing might not be in the most discreet of hands after The Dealer has a few in the local.