Participants at the Teagasc seminar in Athenry last week.

The nature of the relationship between farmers and their farm advisers was at the heart of a very informative Teagasc seminar last week.

Unfortunately, The Dealer could not attend, but a comprehensive report is carried on pages 16-17.

Dutch-based Australian academic Professor Frank Vanclay claimed far more respect should be afforded to farmers in light of their extensive farming knowledge. And that their broad experience should inform policy design and delivery.

Interestingly, one senior Teagasc staff member maintained that such a significant shift in focus should not pose serious difficulties for Ireland’s advisory service given that the very word Teagasc means ‘to tutor’ in English, or maybe even to guide and mentor.

Obviously, if you re-imagine the title, you can re-imagine the service.

And who said words don’t matter?