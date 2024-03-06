Free Trees Ireland is planting trees at a number of locations to mark National Tree Week. \ Donal O'Leary

The Dealer sees that Free Trees Ireland is out and about putting trees in the ground again.

The Meath-based outfit – which is headed up by Oldcastle farmer and businessman Paddy Mangan – is donating four-year-old native Irish trees to all the 115 national schools in Co Meath.

The group is also celebrating National Tree Week by donating and planting trees at a number of landmark sites around the country.

These include Dublin Zoo, Iveagh Gardens, Malahide Castle, Powerscourt Estate, Birr Castle, Kilkenny Castle, Altamont Gardens, Fota House, Blarney Castle, Huntington Castle and Strokestown House.

Given all the bad press around forestry, it’s good to see what you might call ‘natural positivity’.