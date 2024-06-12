I was amused to hear that McDonald’s has lost the ‘Big Mac’ trademark for use on chicken and poultry products in the EU after a court ruling partially upheld claims brought forward by none other than Supermac’s.
McDonald’s was unable to prove that it had put the ‘Big Mac’ trademark to genuine use with chicken sandwiches and foods prepared from poultry products for five consecutive years.
With the chicken burger battle now over, The Dealer now wonders what Ballinasloe man Pat McDonagh will set his sights on next.
