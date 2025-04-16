Committee members photographed at the Launch of Wexford Macra's Jiving Competition in Paddy Blues, with proprietor Jimmy Fleming.

Wexford Macra will make Macra County history by hosting its first-ever jiving competition this summer. The competition will take place on 19 July in the Ashdown Park Hotel, Gorey, north Wexford.

Wexford Macra consists of five active clubs - Bree, Camolin, Kilmuckridge, Kilrush/Askamore/Ferns and Ramsgrange.

The county celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2024 with a very successful dinner dance, and continues to go from strength to strength.

Wexford Macra is known across the country by many Macra clubs as the “dancing Macra,” and are known for being unable to leave a dancefloor for more than ten minutes.

It couldn’t be more fitting for them to host their first ever jiving competition, marking another historic milestone for the county.

The competition will be open to everyone, not just Macra members.

There will be two categories in which competitors can enter – Macra member and non-Macra.

Wexford Macra is delighted to have two main sponsors for the event - Paddy Blues, Gorey and Leisuremax, Wexford.

There is €2,000 worth of prize money up for grabs on the day between the categories, making it a competition well worth entering.

There will be live music throughout the day provided by popular country stars David James, Gavin Gribben, Effie Neill and Alex Roe.

The competition will begin during the day with plenty of dancing to follow and the final will take place in the evening.

It promises to be a fun-filled day packed with live entertainment and socialising for all ages.

Tickets are €25 for a full-day ticket and €20 for an evening ticket.

There is also an option for a €10 ticket on the door to enjoy the afternoon dancing.

Tickets can be bought by messaging our Facebook page Wexford Macra Jiving Competition or you can contact us on Instagram @wexfordmacrajivingcomp.

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased from any of our committee members or by contacting Sara, on 087 780 4240.

The committee looks forward to welcoming everyone to the sunny southeast on 19 July.