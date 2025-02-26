DEAR EDITOR,

It was with some amusement and surprise that we read Lorcan Roche Kelly’s article referencing a recently filed auditor’s report of ABP Foods Unlimited Company. For the record, ABP Foods Unlimited Company is an insignificant and non-trading entity used for internal administration purposes and has no bearing on the day-to-day trading operations of the ABP Food Group. The main trading company in Ireland, Anglo Beef Processors Ireland UC, as noted in its auditor’s report which was filed with the Companies Registration Office on the same day as the ABP Foods Unlimited Company filing, was profitable and KPMG reported an unqualified audit opinion. The same can be said for the filings made in respect of both Slaney Foods and Irish Country Meats.

We are not in the habit of commenting on our financial performance but on this occasion, we would like to state, for the record, that across the 70-year history of ABP, an annual loss has been recorded on just one occasion. That was in 1990, as a result of the withdrawal of Export Credit Insurance, the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and the Gulf War.

ABP is the largest route to market for Irish beef and lamb from Irish farmers. ABP pioneered ‘Pay on the Day’ for farmers across Europe and maintains a very strong, industry leading and highly liquid balance sheet and will do so well into the future.

If we were asked, prior to publication, we would have provided the relevant information.