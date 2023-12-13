Gerald Potterton's column - it cheers me up even on a wintery day.

DEAR EDITOR: I find Gerald Potterton’s columns both enlightening and humorous. Indeed, it cheers me up even on a wintery day.

He excelled his usual high standard with his recent article “Wisteria could wreck your house and even your marriage”.

He even feared that the Wisteria “might creep in and throttle me some hot summer night”.

Thankfully, his official pruning licence arrived on 1 November. He then only had to receive Mrs P’s approval, which she fast-tracked.

The very thought that he may have been smothered by Wisteria sends shivers down my back.

Then the Irish Farmers Journal would have lost one of its great columnists.