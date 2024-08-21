DEAR EDITOR
This is an open letter to the board members and executives on behalf of any of us who do not understand how milk pricing is calculated. How is the price per kg of fat and protein calculated, how often is it reviewed and does it accurately reflect market value for both ingredients?
As a Tirlán supplier, the ratios have changed three times.
2015 - 2017 fat was paid for at 43.5% of protein per kg.2018 - 2020 fat was paid for at 55.5% of protein per kg.2021 - 2024 fat has been at 50% of protein per kg.
