DEAR EDITOR,
In a recent issue, I note another article by Colm McCarthy continuing the Progressive Democrats approach to Government spending. It is worth correcting to note, the FAI plan is split between League of Ireland clubs and community infrastructure. The cost to Government is €0.5 billion over 15 years. With 220,000 registered players, this works out about €160 per player per year. When compared to CAP, which works out about €7,040 per farmer per year, maybe we should get one of our betters in the university system to explain cost benefit to us again.
DEAR EDITOR,
In a recent issue, I note another article by Colm McCarthy continuing the Progressive Democrats approach to Government spending. It is worth correcting to note, the FAI plan is split between League of Ireland clubs and community infrastructure. The cost to Government is €0.5 billion over 15 years. With 220,000 registered players, this works out about €160 per player per year. When compared to CAP, which works out about €7,040 per farmer per year, maybe we should get one of our betters in the university system to explain cost benefit to us again.
SHARING OPTIONS: