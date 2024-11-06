The untimely recent passing of Pat O’Callaghan, joint managing director of Interchem and Pharvet was felt throughout the veterinary, agri-business, GAA and farming communities of Ireland and further afield.

From a family farm in Glandore in west Cork, Pat’s love of animals and agriculture saw him opt to study agriculture in UCD, graduating in 1991.

He subsequently began his career working with Interchem, part of the Greencore group until 2007, when he and his co-colleague Gerard Perry secured a management buyout of Interchem from Greencore.

With Pat’s guidance, the business has flourished to be one of the most successful Irish-owned animal health companies within Ireland, supplying vets, co-ops and agri-merchants with a range of farm and veterinary inputs.

Pat’s love of sport and particularly hurling saw him win a Harty Cup medal with Farrenferris and line out for Castlehaven, Argideen Rangers and Douglas. A person eager to learn, help and educate, he supported so many friends, family and colleagues.

To his wife Thérèse, children Michael, Jane and Liam, extended family, friends and colleagues, we remember one of life’s true gentlemen. May he rest in peace.