CCTV footage (above) shows the truck is believed to have headed north with the container of meat.

A container with meat to the value of €150,000 was stolen from the back of a petrol station in Dublin over the May bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí in Swords are appealing for information in relation to the theft which occurred in Turvey, Donabate, Co Dublin, on Saturday 4 May.

At approximately 9am, the container was removed from the rear of the petrol station and attached to a Volvo truck cab, according to gardaí, who believe the truck and cab were driven north.

They are appealing to anyone who may have information or who may have witnessed any unusual activity in Turvey, Donabate, on Saturday morning to contact Swords Garda Station on 01-666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.