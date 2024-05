The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A farmer in his 80s has died in Co Wexford in what is understood to be an on-farm incident.

Gardaí confirmed they and emergency services were alerted to the incident in the Rathmore area of Co Wexford on Wednesday evening 22 May 2024.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Waterford Regional Hospital.

The Health and Safety Authority and local coroner have been notified.