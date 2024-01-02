It was confirmed in October 2023 that just two applications each had been received for the farm manager and farm technician apprenticeships. \ Philip Doyle

Interest in the new farm apprenticeship programmes has increased in recent months.

There are currently 21 apprentices in training on the new farm apprenticeship programmes being offered by Teagasc, the Department of Further and Higher Education has confirmed.

There are 10 apprentices on the farm manager programme and 11 apprentices on the farm technician programme.

It was confirmed in October 2023 that just two applications each had been received for the farm manager and farm technician apprenticeships.

Including the sport sturf management and horticulturist apprenticeships, 60 apprentices are now in training with Teagasc.

Next generation

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said he believes these apprenticeships are vital to the future of farming by ensuring the next generation of farmers can work and earn a qualification.

“This is significant, given [that] some of the programmes only opened for applications in August.

“Across 2024, we will continue to promote these programmes as an attractive way to have a career in farming and agriculture,” said Minister Harris.

The new farm apprenticeships were launched in August 2023.

Upon successful completion, farm manager apprentices will hold a QQI bachelor of science in professional sustainable farm management and farm technician apprentices will hold a QQI higher certificate in technical farm operations.

Very low interest in new farm apprenticeships