Nuffield Ireland has opened its 2025 scholarship programme to applications, with up to six scholars to be accepted into the two-year bursary initiative.

Applicants must complete a detailed application form, provide two references and select a research topic focused on improving the economic, social or environmental sustainability of Irish agriculture.

Those shortlisted will then undergo a preliminary interview before a final interview stage.

The programme bursary has been increased to €18,000 to reflect rising travel costs.

This bursary is intended on covering some of the costs associated with the programme’s mandatory travel requirements of at least 11 weeks in 18 months.

Written report

Scholars must then put their findings into a written report before presenting them at the annual Nuffield Ireland conference.

Nuffield Ireland chair Joe Leonard encouraged interested potential scholars to apply, saying that entering the programme will “simply change your life”.

“A Nuffield scholarship is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop your leadership skills, discover yourself, other cultures and agricultures, travel the world to research an important agricultural topic of your choice, all while joining an exceptional global network of top-level agribusiness leaders,” he said.

2025’s scholars will be introduced at Nuffield Ireland’s conference set for 15 November 2024.

Application forms must be submitted before 30 August.