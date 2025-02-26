Despite the high number of active community groups currently opposing renewable projects, KPMG research suggests the majority of people support such projects.

Research carried out by KPMG shows that there is strong support for renewable energy projects, with over three-quarters (77%) of adults supporting renewable energy projects near their homes. This is a slight increase from 76% in similar research from 2023.

KPMG, in conjunction with Red C, conducted this broad survey of over 1,000 Irish people and their attitudes to all elements of energy transition. It explores public sentiment, behaviours, and barriers related to climate action, renewable energy, and the energy transition.

The research shows there is even stronger backing for local renewable energy projects among 18-24s (89%) and those living in Dublin (81%).

Opposition

The 9% of respondents who opposed renewable projects where they live cited the impact on the local landscape (6%), the impact on local wildlife (4%) and safety concerns (4%) as their main reasons for not backing such projects.

Support for onshore wind and solar farms, however, has decreased by 2% from last year to 72%.

Cost

Over half (57%) said they are not willing to pay higher taxes to facilitate an energy transition. Forty-three per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds are willing to pay more for power to facilitate the energy transition, have a lower standard of living while the energy transition is taking place and pay higher taxes to facilitate the energy transition.

In addition, nearly half (49%) believe the government is the most important body for assisting in a faster and more secure energy transition.

Local Support

Providing opportunities for local workers and businesses, as well as investment in education, infrastructure, and the local community, are the key factors encouraging adults to support disruptive projects in their area.

Year on year, there is little change in overall positive attitudes to employment-related development. Over 7 in 10 (71%) are more likely to back large-scale infrastructure projects if they create local jobs, compared to 75% last year, and support local businesses (72%).