The measures announced in Budget 2025 on Tuesday fall short of addressing the significant financial pressures many farmers are facing, especially as input costs remain stubbornly high, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) president Sean McNamara said.

McNamara welcomed the additional €5/ewe under the Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS) and the €25 increase under the Beef Welfare Scheme (BWS), but said that these amounts fall short of what the ICSA had pushed for.

McNamara said it was disappointing that Minister McConalogue did not amend the upper limit of eligible cows in the BWS beyond 40.

“Raising this upper limit to a more realistic figure is what would have made a real difference to those trying to make a full-time living out of suckler farming," he said.

He said he was also disappointed with the lack of targeted financial assistance for beef finishers in a budget that should have helped all sectors.

'Concerning'

"It is deeply concerning that no support has been allocated for beef finishers, who are in dire straits heading into another winter of costly input prices and no guaranteed return.”

To address this omission, McNamara said the additional funding for the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme must be used to support farmers who rear dairy-bred calves rather than those who breed them.

“[The] ICSA will be pushing for the majority of this funding to go to the beef farmers, who are the ones raising these calves and incurring the majority of the costs,” he said.

McNamara welcomed the €60m increase in funding for the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), but said that this money must reach farmers more efficiently than it has to date.

"Delays in ACRES payments, along with issues surrounding overpayments, have left a bad taste for farmers and could deter future participation in important environmental schemes. This must be avoided at all costs," he said.

Tillage

On tillage, McNamara said the €100/ha payment is welcome, but said tillage farmers have made it clear that a payment of €250/ha per annum is needed to shore up the sector.

He also welcomed the news that an income volatility measure for the farming sector is to be considered before the next budget and that an agreement in principle has been reached on the long-standing issue of forgotten farmers.

“These are important matters and we look forward to working with the Minister to find practical solutions around income volatility and in addressing the plight of the forgotten farmers.”

RZLT

On taxation, McNamara said that while the provision to exclude actively farmed land from the residential zoned land tax (RZLT) for 2025 is a step in the right direction, a longer-term commitment is needed.

“Active farmers can avail of an exemption from this tax by seeking to dezone their land. We know this is not straightforward and [the] ICSA will be closely monitoring how this is working on the ground.”

Regarding agricultural relief on farm transfers, McNamara said that the changes aimed at targeting relief toward genuine farmers are also a positive step.

“These adjustments are vital to safeguarding family farms and ensuring that support is directed where it is most needed,” he said.