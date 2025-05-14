A spokesperson for the European Commission said the plans will support the competitiveness, resilience and digitalisation of the agricultural sector, as well as young and organic farmers specifically. \ Philip Doyle

The European Commission has presented its package of measures to simplify the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and boost EU farmers' competitiveness.

The legislative changes, shaped by feedback from stakeholders and member states, could save up to €1.58bn annually for farmers and €210m for national administrations, the Commission claimed, while making payments, certain requirements, and crisis tools more flexible and easier to manage.

The proposals will now be submitted to the European Parliament and the European Council for adoption.

A spokesperson for the European Commission said the plans will support the competitiveness, resilience and digitalisation of the agricultural sector, as well as young and organic farmers specifically.

“Farmers across the EU are subject to heavy administrative obligations that often fail to reflect the realities on the ground.

“This regulatory burden is time consuming and generates costs for farmers and national administrations. It leads to lower acceptance of obligations and may also discourage investment.”

Measures

The annual lump sum payment limit for small farmers will increase from €1,250 to €2,500 to support a more balanced income distribution and reduce administrative overheads. New funding options for small farmers, including a €50,000 lump sum investment grant, are also included.

The proposals also introduce more flexibility for member states in adapting their CAP Strategic Plans and enhanced crisis supports for farms impacted by natural disasters or animal diseases.

Incentives will be offered to farmers to protect peatlands and wetlands, as set out under Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition 2 (GAEC 2).

This support will help them comply with national rules that go beyond EU standards, ensuring fair compensation for their efforts through the use of targeted eco-schemes.

New funding options for small farmers, including a €50,000 lump sum investment grant, are also included. / Philip Doyle

Response

Some MEPs have responded positively to the measures, with Fianna Fáil Barry Cowen saying that it addresses the top concern raised by farmers during the European elections and recent farmer protests, the excessive burden of red tape.

“For too long, farmers have been tied up in bureaucracy instead of being supported to do what they do best, produce top-quality food and contribute to rural economies,” said the member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.

“These proposals mark a clear shift in direction and are a promising signal that the Commission has heard the message sent by Irish farmers loud and clear.

“These are practical, targeted reforms that will ease pressure on farmers, especially smaller operators who often struggle most under disproportionate administrative demands.”

Read more

'Majority' of ACRES farmers to be paid by month-end - Minister

IFA piles pressure on Minister to fight for 'threatened' CAP budget

Mullooly presents reform plan to 'reduce bureaucracy' in farming